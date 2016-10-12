China raps US, Japan, New Zealand for interventions in South China Sea

Beijing – Japan is “playing with fire” with plans to step up activity in the contested South China Sea through joint training patrols with the United States, China’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday, warning it would not sit watching from the sidelines.

China claims virtually the entire South China Sea and has repeatedly denounced what it views as interference there by the United States and its ally, Japan.

Beijing also rapped Washington for its interventions in Asia, as tensions grow between the two powers over territorial disputes in the South China Sea and how to handle increasingly erratic North Korea.

Speaking at the 7th annual Xiangshan regional defense forum in Beijing, Chang Wanguan, China’s defense minister, levied thinly veiled criticism at recent US involvement in Asia’s trouble spots.

Washington has conducted freedom of navigation operations close to artificial islands Beijing has built in the South China Sea, and has agreed to deploy a missile defense system in South Korea following repeated nuclear and missile tests by Beijing’s ally Pyongyang.

‘’Some countries seek absolute military superiority, ceaselessly strengthen their military alliances, and seek their own absolute security at the costs of other countries’ security,’’ Chang told defense officials and academics at the meeting.

China also rebuked New Zealand’s defense minister,criticizing his stance on tension in the disputed South China Sea, saying countries “not involved” should not interfere.

PLAYING WITH FIRE

Japan is strengthening its ties in the region, in particular with the Philippines and Vietnam, which contest China’s claims to parts of the sea, and it aims to help build the capacity of coastal states in the busy waterway, its defense minister said this month during a visit to Washington.

Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun, asked about Japan’s plans, said it had constantly been trying to stir things up in the South China Sea for its own purposes.

“We must solemnly tell Japan this is a miscalculation. If Japan wants to have joint patrols or drills in waters under Chinese jurisdiction this really is playing with fire,” Yang told a monthly news briefing.

“China’s military will not sit idly by,” he added, without elaborating.

FLASHPOINT FOR US-CHINA CONFLICT

Former Australian Prime Minister Robert Hawke warned that the disputes, if not properly managed, could become ‘’a flashpoint for US-China conflict’’.

‘’These disputes have the potential to disrupt the entire regional order,’’ he said.

China has also raised concerns over Washington and Seoul’s decision this summer to install a THAAD missile defense system in South Korea in response to growing worries about its northern neighbor’s nuclear program.

Beijing, Pyongyang’s sole ally and largest trade partner, claims the move will destabilize regional security, a position that is supported by Moscow.

Speaking on a panel during the forum, Russian deputy defense minister Anatoly Antonov slammed the agreement.

‘’We are concerned about the attempts of certain nations to exploit the complex situation in the Korean peninsula,’’ he said, ‘’pumping this sub-region with clearly excessive defense capabilities.’’

The decision has ‘’aggravated regional tension’’ and ‘’adds problems to solving the situation.’’

‘INTERFERENCE COMPLICATES DIFFERENCES’

We “hope that countries who are not involved in the disputes respect the countries who are having the disputes to … work among themselves,” Fu Ying, chairwoman of China’s foreign affairs committee for parliament, said at the Xiangshan Forum, which China styles as its answer to the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore.

“Outside involvement, I think the developments have shown, interferences, can only complicate the differences and sometimes even add to the tension,” said Fu, a former deputy foreign minister who was chairing the session.

Fu’s comments came in response to remarks by New Zealand Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee about his country’s concerns over the South China Sea.

“We oppose actions that undermine peace and erode trust and would like to see all parties actively take steps to reduce those tensions,” Brownlee said.

“As a small maritime trading nation, international law and, in particular, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, is important for New Zealand. We support the arbitral process and believe that countries have the right to seek that international resolution,” he said.

This is not the first time China has clashed with New Zealand over the dispute.

Brownlee on Tuesday honed in on the issue of China’s building of artificial islands in the territory, including new airstrips, which has rattled nerves around the region.

“A particular cause of … heightened tension has been the reclamation and construction activity and deployment of military assets in disputed areas,” he said.

China says much of the building and reclamation work it has been doing in the South China Sea is to benefit the international community, including improving civilian maritime navigation.

After Fu’s response, Brownlee told Reuters it was reasonable for New Zealand to express its concerns, which represent smaller countries as well, as all parties are able to have a say.

EXERCISING RESTRAINT

A Malaysian general told Reuters on the sidelines of the forum that China had been exercising restraint, with no increase in Chinese military activity in the parts of the South China Sea Malaysia claims.

“In fact we are establishing military cooperation with China to build up confidence so that we understand one another better,” said Malaysia Armed Forces chief Zulkefli Mohd Zin.