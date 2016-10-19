China sees new dev’t path for PH as President Duterte opens state visit

China expressed its belief that under the leadership of President Duterte, the Philippines and its people can now “explore a development path that suits their national realities” as it prepared for the arrival of the Philippine leader for his state visit to China on October 18-21.

“We notice that President Duterte has devoted himself to cracking down on drug crimes, improving social security, and upholding an independent foreign policy since assuming office,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a press briefing held on the eve of President Duterte’s visit to China, a transcript of which was posted in the official website of the Chinese Embassy in Manila.

Flags of China and the Philippines (mb.com.ph)

“We believe that as the president of the Philippines, President Duterte considers and makes relevant policies with the national interests and people’s well-being of his country in mind.”

Hua further noted that President Duterte has been expressing his positive intention of having dialogue with China and properly dealing with relevant issues particularly the South China Sea territorial dispute.

She said an agreement to peacefully resolve the South China Sea dispute through negotiation and consultation has already been reached by China and the Philippines and also a consensus and common aspiration of regional countries.

“The door of dialogue with the Philippines is always open,” the Chinese foreign ministry official stressed. “We are willing to work with relevant countries surrounding the South China Sea including the Philippines to discuss how to carry out pragmatic cooperation in the South China Sea and jointly uphold peace and stability and realize common development of countries concerned.”

According to Hua, during his stay in China, President Duterte will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss and exchange views on “improving and developing bilateral relations, deepening all-round pragmatic cooperation and international and regional issues of common interest.”

Likewise, she said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Chairman Zhang Dejiang will meet with President Duterte on separate occasions.

“We hope that President Duterte’s visit will help build up bilateral political trust, properly deal with relevant disputes through dialogue, deepen pragmatic cooperation, extend traditional friendship and bring bilateral relations back to the track of sound and steady development,” said Hua.

She said China and the Philippines are in close communication on the specific agenda and outcome documents during President Duterte’s visit.

“We will release more information about this visit in due course,” said Hua. “I can tell you for sure that China values the Philippines as its traditionally friendly neighbor, and the friendship between the two peoples goes back a long way. Improvement and development of bilateral relations and expansion of pragmatic cooperation meets people’s aspirations and coincides with regional trend for peace and development.”

Hua emphasized that China attach great importance to improving and developing relations with the Philippines and “set great store” by President Duterte’s visit to China.

“We will work alongside the Philippines to ensure this visit a success,” she said.

Trade expansion seen

A spokesman for China’s Ministry of Commerce said yesterday that China is looking to expand trade with the Philippines during President Rodrigo Duterte’s visit this week, as the two sides seek new commercial ties to soothe years of hostility.

Duterte has been joined by at least 200 business leaders in his four-day trip which could signal a transformation in a relationship dogged by rival territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The move to engage China, just a few months after an arbitral ruling in the disputed waters sparked fears in the region of a backlash by Beijing, marks a striking reversal in Philippine foreign policy since Duterte took office on June 30.

China has welcomed the shift in tone, which has put Manila’s relations with Washington under strain.

Commerce Ministry spokesman Shen Danyang said China’s tropical fruit imports from the Philippines was one area of trade the two sides would look to expand during the visit.

China will strengthen trade links with the Philippines, encourage businesses to invest there, and strengthen bilateral infrastructure construction and human resources training, Shen told a regular news briefing.

“China looks forward to Philippine President Duterte’s visit, further consolidating and strengthening bilateral trade relations, and continuously elevating the scope of bilateral cooperation to bring more practical benefits to both peoples and countries,” Shen said. (With a report from Reuters)