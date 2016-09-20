China to build 60 nuclear power plants in upcoming 10 years

The pressure valve of a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor (HTGR) is installed at the Huaneng Shidao Bay nuclear power plant, Shandong Province, March 20, 2016.

China plans to build more than 60 nuclear power plants over the next 10 years.

The country’s three major nuclear companies—State Nuclear Power Technology Corporation (SNPTC), China National Nuclear Corporation, and China General Nuclear Power Corporation will each build at least two nuclear power plants annually.

SNPTC vice president Zheng Guangming made the announcement at the World Nuclear Association Symposium in London.

Among the 60 plants, Zheng said six to ten will use Chinese-developed CAP1400 technology.

At present, two CAP1400 nuclear reactors are under construction in Sanmen county, Zhejiang province.

Orient Securities, a securities trading and financing services provider, estimated that China’s nuclear facilities will have a 20 billion yuan (3 billion USD) market in the next five years.

China now has 30 nuclear reactors in operation and another 21 under construction. According to the plan, China will allocate 570 billion US dollars to set up new nuclear plants, aiming to derive 10 percent of its energy from nuclear power by 2030.

As of the end of 2015, 66 percent of China’s energy came from coal, 35 percentage points higher than the world average.