China to conduct brain-computer interaction experiments on Tiangong-2



Credit: China Manned Space Program | space.com | mb.com.ph China’s Tiangong-2 space laboratory for astronauts launches into space atop a Long March 2F rocket in this view from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Sept. 15, 2016.Credit: China Manned Space Program | space.com | mb.com.ph

Tiangong-2, China’s first space lab in a real sense, was successfully launched into space on Sept. 15. A brain-computer interaction test system, developed by Tianjin University and installed in the lab, will conduct a series of experiments in space.

Ming Dong, the leader of the research team in charge of the brain-computer test system, said that brain-computer interaction will eventually be the highest form of human-machine communication. China will conduct the first ever space brain-machine interaction experiments, ahead even of developed countries.

The brain-computer interaction test system in Tiangong-2 boasts 64 national patents. The research team has long been devoted to the research of brain-computer interactions, previously developing two idiodynamic artificial neuron robotic systems that can help with the rehabilitation of stroke patients.

The brain-computer interaction technology will also help Tiangong-2 astronauts to more easily accomplish their assigned tasks.

For instance, Ming explained that brain-computer interaction can transfer the astronauts’ thoughts into operations, while at the same time monitoring their neurological function.