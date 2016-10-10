China to help PH build more drug rehab centers

By Genalyn D. Kabiling and Ellalyn De Vera

As other western nations pounded on the government over its crackdown on illegal drugs, China is planning to build more drug rehabilitation centers in the country.

The President said he was “astounded” by China’s assistance to his anti-drug campaign without “any publicity” as the first Beijing-funded rehabilitation center at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija will be completed soon.

“The 1,500 (-bed) dormitory is about to be finished and they are promising more,” the President said in his remarks before a business forum in Davao City last Friday.

Duterte expressed gratitude to China for helping the country, especially amid his administration’s present budgetary constraints, on building rehabilitation facilities for drug addicts.

“Four million drug addicts is no joke. We are not a rich country. It is only China who has helped us,” he said.

Duterte said he has asked the military to open their camps “to allow people who would want to donate rehab facilities.”

BUDGET FOR DRUG DEPENDENTS

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has proposed a budget allocation of P1.45 billion for the aftercare, reintegration and transformation support for recovering drug dependents.

Under the Reintegration, Rehabilitation and Transformation Support for Recovering Drug Dependents (Pillar III) of the National Drug Rehabilitation Program, target participants are 37,916 drug surrenderers from October to December 2016, which is 10 percent of 622,898 of drug surrenderers as of August 11.

These are numbers based on records of the Philippine National Police.

Likewise, it targets to serve 41,708 drug surrenderers from January-December 2017.

“This effort to implement Pillar III: Aftercare, Reintegration and Transformation Support for Recovering Drug Dependents are in line with the call of President Rodrigo R. Duterte to eliminate drugs in the country and to provide government-wide full support to the recovering drug dependents,” DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo said.

“What we want is to help the drug users and pushers who have surrendered to rehabilitate themselves and return to the fold of society as productive members. Each of them have stories and personal histories that have led them to lives of drug using or peddling, and we hope that through the series of interventions our government agencies want to provide to them, we can help them leave this segment of their lives behind them,” she added.

“Our country’s drug problem has to be addressed through interventions that go to the root causes: Poverty caused by lack of social support for many Filipinos, corruption in various levels in the various agencies of government, and lack of sustainable, productive employment for the poor,” she also said. “The three Pillars of this program for drug pushers/users are meant to pave the way towards lasting solutions to the drug problem.”

PDEA REPORT

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said the agency in coordination with other law enforcement groups arrested 8,428 illegal drug personalities from June 30 to October 7, 2016 as 7,928 anti-drug operations were conducted nationwide.

With the intensified anti-drug operation, PDEA and the other concerned agencies seized P8.21 billion worth of dangerous drugs and controlled precursors and essential chemicals (CPECs) with 7,002 drug cases filed.

“When I took over the leadership of PDEA, the President ordered to stop the drug problem in three to six months by all means that the law allows. The government’s fight against illegal drugs has never been strongly felt by the Filipinos until the leadership of President Duterte,” said PDEA Director General Isidro S. Lapeña.

“Due to the intensified efforts of these anti-drug units, the first floating shabu laboratory and industrial-type shabu laboratory were discovered and dismantled.

As shabu laboratories were being shut down, a notable increase in the volume of illegal drugs confiscated was also observed as a total of 573.95 kilograms of shabu, the primary drug of choice, were already seized.

The highest seizure of shabu was recorded so far this year, with a total of 1,453.46 kilograms, exceeding the yearly seizures from 2010 to 2015.

Marijuana, the second prevailing drug of abuse, is also under close monitoring. The confiscation of 558.96 kilograms of dried marijuana leaves during the period has surpassed the seizures in 2014 and 2015. The destruction of marijuana plants, with an estimated value of P4.79 billion in 28 marijuana eradication operations, was also recorded.

In addition, ecstasy being the third most abused drug, has also made remarkable increase in confiscation as 12,014 ecstasy tablets were already seized in the 100-day period, compared with the recorded yearly seizures from 2011 to 2014 combined.

FINANCIAL PROBE

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will be pushing for massive financial investigations of personalities being linked to illegal drugs activities as part of the enhanced anti-illegal drugs war in the country.

Director General Ronald Dela Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said the financial investigation is aimed at combating the supply side of the war on drugs by running after key players in the illegal drugs trade.

“We will trace the financial movements per drug syndicate to identify who is really involved,” said Dela Rosa.

“Sometimes we thought that some persons are very clean but you will be surprised later that they are involved in big illegal drugs syndicates,” said dela Rosa.

“We will have that kind of investigation, and this will surely help in our all-out campaign against illegal drugs,” he added.

Earlier, PNP spokesman Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos said the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) has started the financial investigation on all the policemen who were named by President Duterte.

Earlier, Dela Rosa disclosed that they will include call centers in its Oplan Tokhang, or visitation