China to launch spacecraft with two astronauts on Monday

The manned Shenzhou-11 spacecraft will be launched on Monday, China Central Television reported.

Photo courtesy of People’s Daily | mb.com.ph

The spacecraft was transported to the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Aug 13. It will take two male astronauts into space and dock with the Tiangong-2, the country’s second space lab that was launched in mid-September.

Shenzhou-11 and Tiangong-2 will orbit together for 30 days, during which the astronauts will carry out some experiments. It will be the longest space flight of Chinese astronauts by far.

The authorities have not announced the names of the two astronauts.

After two rounds of orbit changes, the Tiangong-2 space lab is flying 393 kilometers above the ground, waiting for the manned spacecraft.