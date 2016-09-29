Chinese ambassador upbeat on warming China-PH relations

The “friendly interactions” between China and the Philippines which started as soon as President Duterte assumed office is showing positive results.

In his speech at the reception celebrating the 67th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China at the Bonifacio Global City Tuesday night, Chinese Ambassador to Manila Zhao Jianhua said the “clouds are fading away” and the “sun is rising over the horizon, and will shine beautifully on the new chapter of bilateral relations” in describing China’s relations with the Philippines.

For years, relations between Manila and Beijing have soured due to overlapping claims over territories in the South China Sea.

According to the Chinese ambassador, it is normal for two independent nations to have different views and positions on certain issues.

“What matters most is that we seek and expand common interests by fostering and strengthening friendship and cooperation,” said Zhao. “As friends and partners, as long as China and the Philippines maintain the political willingness to resolve problems, there will be no insurmountable obstacles in the future development of bilateral relations.”

ENEMY OF MANKIND

In his speech, the Chinese diplomat stressed that the Chinese government is a staunch force in the international campaign against drug crimes.

“Illegal drugs is the enemy of all mankind,” he said. “It is the shared responsibility of all countries to fight against drug-related crimes.”

Relative to this, Zhao expressed China’s full support to the Duterte administration’s policy that prioritizes the fight against drug-related crimes and that it stands ready to continue to cooperate with the Philippines by providing assistance and jointly implementing a bilateral plan of action.

At the same time, he pointed out that both China and the Philippines share the common goal of “promoting the interests of vast majority of developing countries, particularly when it comes to mutual respect and equality and the fundamental policy of non-interference in domestic affairs.”

Zhao said China and the Philippines are not only neighbors but are also “close relatives with a history of friendly exchanges and profitable trade for more than a millennium.”

FISHING RIGHTS

“When looking at the map, some people would say, China and the Philippines are separated by the South China Sea,” he said. “I would rather say that China and Philippines are connected and united by the South China Sea.”

In an interview at the sidelines of the reception, Zhao said China is open to discussing President Duterte’s appeal to allow Filipino fishermen to return to the disputed Scarborough Shoal/Bajo de Masinloc during his reported visit to China next month.

“We would like to discuss this issue with the Philippines and that we can look at the possibilities on how we could handle it properly,” Zhao said.

“We quite understand that your President is concerned about the well-being of your fishermen and our fishermen also suffered from this kind of tension,” he added. “So based on traditional friendship and brotherhood we would like to figure out how we can handle it.”