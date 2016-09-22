Chinese billionnaire Jack Ma named adviser to UN trade body

United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon delivers a speech during the opening session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on July 17, 2016 in Nairobi. / AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBA

A United Nation trade body has named Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, a special adviser on youth entrepreneurship and small business Tuesday, in a bid to promote growth and development around the world.

Ma, one of the richest man in China and the founder of commerce giant Alibaba, will be offering his experience and insight to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad).

The appointment came after Ma represented small businesses in the G20 meetings that took place in China’s eastern city of Hangzhou earlier this month.

Ma also hosted politicians and business leaders at his Alibaba headquarters, which are also in Hangzhou.

Unctad Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi said Ma “brings a visionary approach to entrepreneurship, a thirst for learning, and a belief in a better world that make him a perfect match for Unctad.”