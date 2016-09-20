Chinese container vessel stranded in Taiwan

A handout photo made available by Taiwan’s Environmental Protection Administration on September 19, 2016 shows the 40,000-ton Chinese container vessel Gang Tai Tai Zhou stranded on the beach of the Taiwan-held Kinmen Island, and an oil boom is being used to contain the ship’s oil spill. The ship drifted from the Xiamen Harbour for about 10 km to Kinmen on September 15, 2016 when Typhoon Meranti hit the Xiamen coast. Its oil spill has polluted the sea and the beach. On Monday, some 100 environmental protection workers removed four tons of oily water and greasy waste – discharged from the damaged bottom of the ship – from the sea and beach. (EPA / Manila Bulletin)