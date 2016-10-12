Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Asian visits to bolster ‘Belt and Road’ construction and BRICS cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s forthcoming state visits to Cambodia and Bangladesh, and attendance at the 8th BRICS Summit in Goa, India from October 13 to 17 will promote neighborhood friendships, facilitate “Belt and Road” construction and promote BRICS cooperation, the People’s Daily wrote in an article published on Tuesday.



WANG ZHAO / AFP (mb.com.ph) (FILES) This file photo taken on March 16, 2016 shows Chinese President Xi Jinping singing the national anthem during the closing session of the National People’s Congress in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Already China’s most powerful leader in decades, President Xi Jinping will probably seek to extend his term to more than 10 years, analysts say on August 2016, the first Communist Party chief to do so since Deng Xiaoping.WANG ZHAO / AFP (mb.com.ph)

The editorial – under the byline of Zhong Sheng, a pseudonym often used for editorials that interpret China’s policies – praised the friendship between China and Cambodia, saying that the two countries are good neighbors with sincere and brotherly relations.

Cambodia has always upheld justice and rendered valuable support to China on issues concerning the latter’s core interests, the article added.

Xi’s visit to Cambodia, the first by a major Chinese leader since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, will significantly consolidate the traditional friendship between the two and deepen bilateral strategic cooperation, it said.

Speaking of Xi’s visit to Bangladesh, the first one paid by a Chinese president in 30 years, the People’s Daily defined it as a “milestone.”

“Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 41 years ago, both countries, as good neighbors, friends and partners, have yielded constant progress in bilateral relations through continued mutual respect, mutual understanding and mutual support,” said the commentary.

During his visits, Xi will bring forth new visions for cooperation and exchange views with Cambodian and Bangladeshi leaders on advancing the “Belt and Road” initiative, opening a new chapter on “Belt and Road” construction.

The “Belt and Road” initiative “originated in Asia, depends on Asia and will benefit Asia,” the paper said, pointing out that the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, part of the “Belt and Road” initiative, was first proposed by President Xi during his Southeast Asian tour three years ago.

As important regional countries and China’s friendly neighbors, Cambodia and Bangladesh have shown an active willingness to participate in the “Belt and Road” initiative, the article pointed out.

After 10 years of rapid development, the BRICS cooperation mechanism has formed a comprehensive, wide-ranging and multi-layered framework, setting an example for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries, the article said, commenting on the five-nation bloc.

“Despite occasional doubts over the fading effectiveness of BRICS, the series of measures that have been taken to revive the economy has led to the world looking at BRICS countries in a different light,” it said.

The article also pointed out that IMF Director Christine Lagarde recently voiced her confidence in the development of BRICS members against the background of the current fragile and unbalanced world economic recovery.

The article ended by stating that it is expected that a new consensus and new outcomes regarding the “Belt and Road” construction will be brought about by Xi’s visits. It also called on BRICS countries to work together for a brighter future.