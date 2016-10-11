Chinese yuan weakens to 6.7098 against USD Tuesday

BEIJING — The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 90 basis points to 6.7098 against the US dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trading System.

In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the US dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.