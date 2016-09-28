Choi Ji-woo back with new TV drama

Choi Ji-woo (Photo courtesy of the drama’s website)

Hallyu star Choi Ji-woo returns to TV via legal drama “Woman with a Suitcase” along with Joo Jin-moo, K-pop star turned actor Lee Joon, and Jeon Hye-bin.

The 41-year-old actress became popular across Asia through the 2002 drama “Winter Sonata.”

“Woman with a Suitcase” aired its first two episodes on Sept. 26, garnering 6.4 percent in ratings according to AGB Nielsen Korea.

In the drama, Choi Ji-woo plays an office manager framed for murder.

“(It’s) a combination of romance and mystery,” she said about the drama.

She described her character as “kind of silly” but “lovely.”

“It was a little complex to depict her, but I did my best to portray her as an attractive person.”

Joo Jin-moo added, “I think many people will watch it because it deals with issues that interest the public, like what people do and say in entertainment circles and in society as a whole.”

The drama will air until November.