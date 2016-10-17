Christian-Julie Ann collaboration promises to be an interesting show

Julie Anne San Jose and Christian Bautista

What to expect when you put a balladeer and an R&B singer in one show? A curious concept even for the artists themselves.

“We haven’t done a concert together so I really don’t know what to expect,” Christian Bautista said of his concert with Julie Ann San Jose at the KIA Theater on Nov. 11. “Meron siyang attack (as singer) na ako, personally, ngayon ko lang nadi-discover. But I think we can find a middle ground na magko-compliment kami na kahit anong genre pwede naming makanta.”

The balladeer deems it only right that they finally perform in a concert together. He said he’s bumped into Julie Anne so many times in variety shows and corporate events.

“When I’m with her, I feel so young so mas ginaganahan ako mag-perform. When she performs, she gives her all,” he said.

There will be a portion in the concert “When Julie Anne Meets Christian” where the duo will perform popular theater pieces. Christian has extensive theatrical background, having acted in plays like “Jersey Boys,” “Ghost,” “West Side Story” and “Rama Hari.”

He said, she said

Julie Anne and Christian have solid admiration for each other.

“Kaya niya kahit anong genre,” Julie Anne said.

Christian, on the other hand, is amazed with Julie Anne’s digital savvy, particularly her being a hit on social media.

“I am not good on social media at all. I’m trying. I’m doing my best. I came from the generation na ang Internet ay dial-up. But Julie Anne, she uses the platform well. She just knows how to connect with her fans through it. Gusto ko din gayahin.

“Like if you look at her YouTube page, she covers some songs and she gets a million hits. I wanna learn how she does it. I cannot just stay here and wither away so I have to always learn something new,” he said.

Outside singing

Aside from singing, both are into acting. Christian is part of “Encantadia” as Apitong, while Julie Ann will star on “Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa.”

“Acting is a new discovery palagi. Madami pa din akong natututunan. I’m not there yet where I want to be as an actor. Ang sarap na kapag nakuha mo ’yung role. ’Yung demand ng character at director at kapag na-perfect mo ’yung scene na iyon, ang sarap sa feeling,” he said.

Julie Anne, who just graduated from college this year, is willing to explore other opportunities, such as theatre. She was supposed to audition for “Miss Saigon” last year but fell sick.

“Siguro sabi ni Lord na hindi pa siguro panahon. I’m not really shutting my doors naman, so kung may opportunity na makapag-Broadway or abroad, I think hindi naman imposible. Willing naman din ako to explore. Madami pa ako gusto matutunan,” she said.

Christian believes Julie Anne is going to “conquer the world someday.”

“She still has a long way to go. And parang maging part ng journey niya is very exciting. Iyon din ang aabangan ko sa concert na ito,” he said. (With report from Jojo P. Panaligan)