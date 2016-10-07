Church leaders praise Duterte’s first 100 days

Church leaders believe President Rodrigo Duterte did well in his first 100 days in office.

Although the Duterte administration is not “perfect,” church leaders said they could see his sincere desire to bring change in the country.

“I think he is doing well. Although sometimes he has a way with words and he is very loud… you can see that he has an objective,” Lipa Archbishop Ramon Arguelles, a member of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), said in an interview.

He cited the Chief Executive’s campaign promise to rid the country of illegal drugs as an example.

“That was his promise. Is there rape now that are drug-related? Maybe there still are but not that many unlike before. Do you feel more safe now when you walk in the street or do you feel safer before?” asked the Lipa prelate.

Arguelles said while he is not in favor of Duterte, he appreciates the latter’s defense of the poor.

“He wants to improve the lives of the poor and I want him to continue doing that,” he said.

Bishop Noel Pantoja, national director of the Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches (PCEC), also believes that Duterte’s promise of change is now coming little by little.

“(It’s) not perfect but the promised change is coming despite challenges,” he said in a separate interview.