CIDG seizes P50M worth of computer software

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) seized some P50 million worth of computer software products in two separate operations in Pampanga and Manila.

Photo courtesy of cidg.pnp.gov.ph (mb.com.ph)

Supt. Raymond Liguden, head of the CIDG Anti-Fraud Commercial Crimes Division (AFCCU), said the seized computer software is supposed to be solely distributed by Trimble Solutions in the country.

Liguden said the operation stemmed from the complaint of the Finland-based company about the distribution of the counterfeit Tekla computer software.

The computer software is being used by IT specialists in crafting building designs and other structures.

Armed with search warrants issued by the local courts, the CIDG operatives swooped down on MMM Building in Sindalan, San Fernando City in Pampanga and in Ermita, Manila.