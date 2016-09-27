CJ Korea Express signs overseas delivery contract with Lazada

CJ Korea Express Corp., South Korea’s largest parcel delivery service company, said Tuesday that it inked an international delivery service contract with Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada Group SA, which operates in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Photo by CJ Korea Express / mb.com.ph

Under the deal, CJ Korea Express would be in charge of delivery of goods made in Korea that customers buy in the regional markets via Lazada’s website. Those customers are estimated to reach more than 560 million. Before the deal, the Korean courier service company delivered parcels -as many as 700,000 boxes – to Lazada’s customers in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia from China in the first half of this year. It saw high growth potential in Southeast Asia during the business, the company said.

High popularity of Hallyu, or Korean wave, and K-Pop music has contributed to a surge in sales of Korean products overseas. The outlook is even brighter as more Korean manufacturers are ready to jump on the bandwagon.

CJ Korea Express plans to meet customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art logistics operation based on technology, engineering and system and solution (TES).

CEO Park Geun-tae said that the firm will help Korean customers and economy by bridging the gap between Korean manufacturers and overseas consumers.

CJ Korea Express early this month bought a controlling stake in the largest logistics firm in Malaysia to expand its presence in Southeast Asia. The firm aims to become one of the global top five logistics firms by 2020, Park said. He added revenue would quadruple to 27 trillion won ($24.9 billion) by then through additional business acquisition deals.