Classes in Caloocan to push through today, September 28, 2016

Contrary to earlier reports, Caloocan City clarified that classes in the city, in all levels, both public and private schools, will push through today, September 28, 2016.



(mb.com.ph)an MB FILE – Caloocan Map(mb.com.ph)an

Areas in Metro Manila is expected to experience moderate to heavy rains due to a southwest monsoon (Habagat), Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported.

Please be guided.

READ MORE: #WalangPasok List of class suspensions for Sept.28, 2016)