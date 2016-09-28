Clinton, Trump clash in fiery first debate

Hempstead, United States – Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump traded insults and sparred over temperament, stamina and judgment Monday putting the Republican on the back foot and on the defensive during a fiery US presidential debate that a snap poll said boosted her White House chances.

The two strode out cloaked in icy politeness. Yet within minutes their debate degenerated into bickering, insults and diatribes – a gladiatorial contest of modern times.

It was a 90-minute battle of endurance between two of the most famous people in America: Clinton, cool, calm and collected, almost serene as she smiled through the insults — and landed jabs of her own — while Trump gripped his podium, insisting he alone had the temperament to be commander-in-chief.



(AFP/Manila Bulletin) AFTER THE FIREWORKS – Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (left) and Democratic counterpart Hillary Clinton shake hands after the Presidential Debate in New York, September 26, the first of four that will be held ahead of the November elections in the United States.(AFP/Manila Bulletin)

RED AND BLUE

It began with an ironic sartorial tribute from each to the other’s political colors. Clinton strode out in a Republican red pant suit and Trump in a Democratic blue tie.

‘’Donald, it’s good to be with you,’’ said Clinton as the cameras panned to the weakest of smiles in response from the Manhattan billionaire.

Yet in minutes Clinton took the first thinly veiled swipe, jabbing her opponent over taking a handout from his wealthy father before they came to blows over the economy, race, foreign policy and temperament.

With six weeks until election day and polls showing a virtual dead heat, the Democrat Clinton repeatedly questioned her rival’s fitness to serve in the Oval Office.

Before an anticipated television audience of up to 100 million, Clinton painted the celebrity real estate mogul as fatally out of touch and willing to say “crazy things” to get elected.

“You live in your own reality” said the 68-year old Democrat, accusing Trump of launching his political career on the “racist lie” that Barack Obama is not American.

As Clinton projected steady experience, casting herself as the voice of reason, Trump played the populist bruiser, pitching to frustrated blue-collar voters fed up with politicians and wanting change.

“Let me tell you, Hillary has experience. But it’s bad, bad experience,” quipped the billionaire, accusing the former secretary of state, first lady and US senator of being a “typical politician. All talk, no action. Sounds good, doesn’t work.”

MORE BRICKBATS

The 70-year-old Trump has faced tough questions about his temperament during a deeply polarizing 15 month campaign that has brought right wing populism to the American political mainstream.

He began the keenly awaited debate at New York’s Hofstra University with a more restrained tone, even ditching his red power tie for a more statesmanlike blue.

But as the temperature rose, he quickly brought out the verbal brickbats, repeatedly interrupting Clinton and even questioning her stamina after a bout of pneumonia.

“Well, as soon as he travels to 112 countries and negotiates a peace deal, a ceasefire, a release of dissidents… or even spends 11 hours testifying in front of a congressional committee, he can talk to me about stamina,” Clinton shot back.

BOTH CLAIM VICTORY

In a snap CNN poll of 521 voters, 62 percent judged that Clinton had won the debate, against 27 percent for Trump.

In signs that investors awarded the debate to Clinton also, Asian shares recovered from an early bout of nerves while the Mexican peso surged on Tuesday. Her chances in the Nov. 8 election improved also on online betting markets.

Trump, 70, declared himself the winner to reporters at the debate site, then opted against a visit to a local debate watch party that his staff had left open as a possibility.

The 68-year-old Clinton relentlessly sought to raise questions about her opponent’s temperament, business acumen and knowledge.

If Clinton’s brightest moments came when the debate turned to foreign policy, Trump’s came when he tapped into rich seams of malaise about politics and the economy.

“Our country is suffering because people like secretary Clinton have made such bad decisions in terms of our jobs,” he charged.

BLAME GAME

Trump squarely blamed Clinton and the political class for losing jobs to Mexico and China through bad trade deals and incompetence, and snapped at her proposals to help a middle class still recovering from the Great Recession.

“You’ve been doing this for 30 years. Why are you just thinking about these solutions right now?”

Clinton tried to undercut Trump’s CEO-in-chief acumen by accusing him of having “stiffed” small businesses throughout his career.

She demanded Trump keep with tradition and release his tax returns, suggesting he may be lying about his much-vaunted wealth, his charitable donations, his tax bill or his ties with foreign benefactors.

She also accused him of backing an economic platform amounting to “the most extreme” package of tax cuts for the wealthy in US history.

“I call it trumped up trickle-down, because that’s exactly what it would be,” she quipped.

Trump fired back that he would release his tax returns, “when she releases her 33,000 e-mails that have been deleted,” alluding to the Democrat’s use of a private email server as secretary of state.

A REAL SHOT

Trump’s biggest handicap may be accusations that he has a weak grasp of policy — which he sought to counter by accusing his rival of sowing chaos in the Middle East during her tenure as secretary of state.

“It’s a total mess, under your direction, to a large extent,” Trump said.

But he appeared on shaky ground as he defended his refusal to reveal his plan for defeating the Islamic State group.

“You’re telling the enemy everything you want to do. No wonder you’ve been fighting ISIS your entire adult life,” he said of the group that only came to prominence in the last decade.

It was sometimes less two presidential candidates slogging it out for the most powerful elected office on the planet and more toddlers bickering in the nursery.

‘’Donald thinks that climate change is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese,’’ said Clinton. ‘’I do not, I do not,’’ he protested.

‘’Secretary — you have no plan,’’ hectored Trump.

As moderator, NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt was all but cut out, unable to get a word in edgeways. ‘’We need to move on,’’ he said as Trump hectored into the microphone about the nuclear threat.

If Trump was patronizing, Clinton was disdainful. Despite pleas from the organizers for no cheering, booing or clapping, the audience was unable to contain themselves.

Clinton sought to present her opponent as unfit for office, a man who insulted Muslims and promised disastrous economic policies.

‘’I think my strongest asset, maybe by far is my temperament,’’ said Trump to laughter.

‘’Whoa…OK,’’ she said to more laughs.