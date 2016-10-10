Clinton, Trump to face for 2nd round of US Presidential Debate



(AFP PHOTO / Timothy A. CLARY) / mb.com.ph Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican nominee Donald Trump leave the stage after the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York on September 26, 2016.(AFP PHOTO / Timothy A. CLARY) / mb.com.ph

Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump will again face for the 2nd round of US Presidential debate on Monday, October 10, 9 AM (Manila time).

The debate format will also be unpredictable as both will take in questions pitched through social media, as well as from undecided voters, as reported by AP.

The debate will be moderated by ABC News’ Martha Raddatz and CNN’s Anderson Cooper at the Washington University in St. Louis.

Also present are the candidates’ spouses, Bill Clinton and Melania Trump.

The first of three debates between Clinton and Trump was concluded to be ‘fiery,’ where they tackled issues on taxes, races and gun violence at the Hofstra University in New York on September 27, Tuesday, 9 AM (Manila Time).

