 Close watch | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Home  »  Lifestyle  » News in Photo » News in Photo sub » Close watch

Close watch


October 8, 2016
Troopers from the Philippine Army’s 37th Infantry Battalion troopers inspect vehicles leaving and entering Cotabato City in a bid to maintain peace and order in the area. (Keith Bacongco / Manila Bulletin)

Troopers from the Philippine Army’s 37th Infantry Battalion troopers inspect vehicles leaving and entering Cotabato City in a bid to maintain peace and order in the area. (Keith Bacongco / Manila Bulletin)