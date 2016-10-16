Closer alliance with Brunei, China eyed

Duterte to assure both countries that PH will continue to be their partners in Asia

President Durterte will embark on a six-day state visits to Brunei and China to strengthen bilateral relations with the two nations, Malacañang said.

At a press briefing in Malacañang last Friday, Foreign Affairs spokesman Charles Jose said both visits are expected to enhance the country’s friendly relations with the two countries and to assure them that the Philippines will continue to be their partner in the region.

The Chief Executive will be in Brunei on October 16-18, and China on October 18-21.

In Brunei, the President is expected to hold bilateral talks with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, on issues of bilateral and regional concerns.

“It is hoped that during the visit, both leaders could also exchange ideas on how to broaden cooperation,” said Jose.

Duterte is also scheduled to meet with the Filipino community at the Indoor Stadium Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex in Berakas. Approximately 6,000 to 7,000 members of the Filipino community are expected to attend the event.

About 23,000 Filipinos are working and residing in Brunei.

Brunei was scheduled to be the first Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) country to be visited by the President this year but was rescheduled following the bombing incident in Davao City on September 2, 2016.

Duterte was initially scheduled to visit Brunei last September 4 but the trip had to be cancelled because of the blast.

The Philippines and Brunei celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2014.

In China, the President is scheduled to meet with President Xi Jinping. The two leaders are scheduled to witness the signing of a number of memoranda of understanding and agreements on various fields of cooperation between the two countries.

Jose said a joint statement will likewise be issued that will stress areas of cooperation.

The President is also expected to meet with National People’s Congress Chairman Zhang Dejiang and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

The foreign affairs official said the President may visit some law enforcement and drug rehabilitation centers.

Private business deals

Apart from the bilateral government accords, Jose said many private business deals will also be forged at the sidelines of the President’s visit to China.

“There will be a lot and I mean a lot of business contracts that will be signed. These will be private contracts that will be signed covering many areas including, I think energy, infrastructure and even I think tourism infrastructure,” he said.

“I think those are the areas that the Chinese side is very much interested in to invest in the Philippines and do business with our Filipino counterparts,” he added.

The President is also expected to deliver a keynote address at the Trade and Investment Forum, which will be attended by Filipino and Chinese investors.