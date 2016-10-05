Coco grateful for fan’s continued support

Coco Martin

The King of Philippine Cinema, the late Fernando Poe Jr., left a lasting legacy of love and respect for policemen in several of his past movies.

That legacy was revived and even fortified in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” a made-for-TV remake starring awarded actor Coco Martin, which celebrated its first year anniversary recently.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” has rated well since it started airing last year. To date, it holds the record for the highest nationwide rating for 2016, hitting 47.7% last February. It also has amassed 11.7 million views on iWant TV.

One of the reasons for its longevity are scenes reflecting the life of Filipinos.

Coco said, “Gusto kong magpasalamat kay Ma’am Charo Santos, kasi sa kanya po nanggaling yung idea na bigyan natin ng parangal ang mga ka-pulisan sa pamamagitan ng ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ Kami po ay nagpapasalamat sa lahat po ng bumubuo ng show mula sa aming cast, sa Dreamscape, sa ABS-CBN, lahat maraming- maraming salamat po sa pagtitiwala at pagmamahal na pinagkaloob ninyo po sa amin.”

He admitted to picking up a lot of valuable lessons from the show.

“Bilang isang pulis naman sa show, nakikita ko yung mga karapatan ng mga pulis at mga karapatan ng mga tao na dapat naipapaalam natin sa ating mga manunuod. We also enjoy doing the show because we have a purpose. Hindi lang para makapaglahad ng kwento pero para makapagbahagi ng good values sa mga Filipino,” related Coco.

The actor revealed that the next three months of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” would be explosive as each episode would reveal truths about the show’s different characters.

“Talagang pinaghahandaan po namin. Sabi ko nga ‘yung napakatagal na hinintay ng ating mga manunuod, unti-unting mabubuksan ang lahat ng mga sikreto na tinatago ng bawat characters,” he described.

Directed by Malu L. Sevilla, Avel E. Sunpongco and Toto Natividad, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” also stars Susan Roces, Arjo Atayde, Simon “Onyok” Pineda, McNeal “Awra” Briguela, John Prats, Yassi Pressman, Bela Padilla, Pepe Herrera, Agot Isidro, Albert Martinez, and Eddie Garcia.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” has won different accolades.

The House of Representatives commended “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” for its efforts to promote crime awareness and prevention among viewers. Coco Martin was even endorsed as “Celebrity Advocate for a Drug-Free Philippines.” Congressman Ace Barbers filed House Resolution No. 358 last September 14, commending the producers, cast and crew of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” for courageously presenting relevant and controversial issues to viewers every night. He also recognized the show’s campaign dubbed Ligtas Tips.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” was also given recognition by several award-giving bodies like Gawad Tanglaw, Anak TV Awards, Paragala Awards, and UmalohokJUAN Awards.

Coco expressed his gratefulness to supporters in three words: “I love you!”