Colombia ceasefire with FARC to end October 31: Santos

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said Tuesday that a ceasefire with FARC rebels will end on October 31, as both sides scramble to find a solution to the half-century conflict after voters rejected a peace deal.



(AFP PHOTO / COLOMBIAN PRESIDENCY / CESAR CARRION) / mb.com.ph Handout picture released by the Colombian Presidency showing Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos speaking during a press conference at Narino Palace in Bogota on October 3, 2016.(AFP PHOTO / COLOMBIAN PRESIDENCY / CESAR CARRION) / mb.com.ph

“I hope we can move forward… to realize the necessary agreement to find a solution to this conflict,” Santos said in a televised address from the presidential palace.