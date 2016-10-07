Colombian president wins Nobel Prize for peace efforts

Efforts by Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos to end five decades of war in his country were recognized with the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.



(AFP PHOTO / GUILLERMO LEGARIA / MB.COM.PH) This file photo taken on October 2, 2016 shows Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos waving after casting his vote during a referendum on whether to ratify a historic peace accord to end a 52-year war between the state and the communist FARC rebels in Bogota.(AFP PHOTO / GUILLERMO LEGARIA / MB.COM.PH)

The award came despite voters’ shock rejection of the terms of a historic deal he reached last month with FARC chief Rodrigo Londono, alias Timoleon “Timochenko” Jimenez, after nearly four years of talks.

“The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2016 to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos for his resolute efforts to bring the country’s more than 50-year-long civil war to an end,” said committee chairwoman Kaci Kullmann Five.

Santos takes home the eight million Swedish kronor (around $924,000 or 831,000 euros) prize sum.

The peace prize is the only one of the six awards announced in Norway. Swedish inventor and scholar Alfred Nobel, who created the prizes in his 1895 testament, wanted to include Norway in his initiative, since Norway and Sweden were joined in a union at the time.