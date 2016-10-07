Comelec postpones COC filing for barangay, SK polls

DEADLINE BEATERS – Registrants flock to the Commission on Elections office in Cebu City on Thursday to sign up to vote in the Sangguniang Kabataan and barangay polls. The last day for registration is July 30. (Juan Carlo de Vela)

Even if the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections will push through this month, there will be no candidates who will be able to participate in both polls.

This comes after Commission on Election (Comelec) Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said in her official Twitter account the poll body decided to forgo the filing of certificate of candidacy (COC) for the two elections, which was scheduled from October 3 to 5.

Comelec earlier drafted a resolution to suspend the COC filing for the barangay and SK polls in anticipation of the passage of the bill set to reschedule the two elections next year.

The Senate and House of Representatives have already passed the said bill. But it is yet to take effect since it is still waiting for President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature.