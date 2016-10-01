Comfort in his company

Embattled Actress (EA) on a showbiz comeback was recently observed as part of group photos that almost always include Same Non-showbiz (SN) personality. Speculations abound that EA might have already found Mr. Right in SN.

But here’s the thing: SN is married to Powerful Woman (PW).

Hmmm. Perhaps, EA is really just enjoying SN’s company? On where all these would lead, well, who knows.

‘Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.’ – Mahatma Gandhi

(Illustration by Rod Cañalita)

• • •

Her wild ways

The breakup of Pretty Lass (PL) and Her Man (HM) was hot copy. It was such that when PL was seen hanging out with Another Actor (AA), many were surprised how she can bounce back so easily.

PL, however, denied she and AA are an item. AA himself also laughed about it, deeming the talk plain rubbish.

However, the grapevine continues to insist PL and AA are indeed sweethearts – but not in the traditional sense. Supposedly, PL prefers she and AA have no commitment whatsoever, only allowing for physical joys.

All along, PL is with an Influential Insider from her network. This connection is supposedly the reason PL never runs out of quality projects.

‘She was free in her wildness. She was a wanderess, a drop of free water. She belonged to no man and to no city.’– Roman Payne

