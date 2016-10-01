Comic writer confirms Wonder Woman is ‘queer’

Gal Gadot (AFP/ Justin Tallisjustin)

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – The writer of the Wonder Woman comic series has confirmed the superhero is bisexual, putting an end to a long held debate on whether she’d had relationships with other women.

Speculation has been rife for many years over the sexuality of the Amazonian princess, who hails from the island Themyscira, which is populated solely by female warriors.

Although she becomes romantically involved with a man who washes up on the island, storylines over the years have implied, if not explicitly stated, that she has also been in love with women.

Greg Rucka, who returned to DC Comics this year to craft the “Rebirth” series commemorating Wonder Woman’s 75th year in print, told the Comicosity news website Wonder Woman was “queer.”

The word — which has several definitions — was defined by the interviewer as “involving, although not necessarily exclusively, romantic and/or sexual interest toward persons of the same gender.”

“When you start to think about giving the concept of Themyscira its due, the answer is ‘how can they not all be in same sex relationships?’ right? It makes no logical sense otherwise,” said Rucka, who worked on the character throughout the 2000s.

“You’re supposed to be able… to have a fulfilling, romantic and sexual relationship. And the only options are women. But an Amazon doesn’t look at another Amazon and say, ‘You’re gay.’ They don’t. The concept doesn’t exist.”

The announcement was mostly welcomed as good news on social media, although not all fans were happy.

“I just found out some people are actually upset Wonder Woman is queer. As if — what — you’re paranoid Wonder Woman might not date you?” tweeted Mike Drucker, a television comedy writer.

There were no clues to Wonder Woman’s bisexuality when Warner Bros screened the first trailer for the upcoming standalone “Wonder Woman” at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

The Amazonian heroine, played by Gal Gadot, is seen leaning over soldier Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) after he has washed up on her island.

“You’re a man?” she asks him, and he replies: “Yeah, do I not look like one?”

“Wonder Woman” is scheduled to hit theaters on June 2, 2017, focusing on a character who was introduced earlier this year in the widely-panned “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”