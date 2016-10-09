Coming soon in cinemas: May 2019 poll debates?
Imagine the debates in the May 2019 senatorial elections being shown at a theater near you.
The spokesman of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) flirted with the idea in his tweet on Saturday, October 8, inspired by the upcoming second presidential debate in the United States.
“The 2nd US presidential debate will be aired live at more than 200 US cinemas. Nudge-nudge Robinsons, SM, Ayala malls. #PiliPinasDebates2019,” Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said in his Twitter account @jabjimenez.
The second debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, to be held at Washington University on Monday, October 10 (Philippine time), will be screened in more than 200 Regal Cinemas theaters in the US, Fortune magazine reported.
Regal Cinemas said it will air the debate for free, offering viewers a complimentary small soda with every popcorn purchase for the special screening, the report added.
Comelec chairman Andres Bautista said the commission wants to make debates a fixture in future elections, owing to the success of the “PiliPinas Debates 2016,” the presidential and vice-presidential debates it organized along with media partners.
“We want to make these debates a part of the fabric of Philippine elections that can successfully penetrate the political consciousness of many Filipinos for it is high time that our politics to veer away from popularity and personalities and move towards policy pronouncements, platforms, and performance,” he said at that time.