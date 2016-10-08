Coming soon: Zendaya’s own app

Fans will soon get to see more of Zendaya.

The 20-year-old actress and singer announced Thursday, October 6 that she will have her own behind-the-scenes app.

“Coming Soon! An exclusive pass into my life including live stream, radio, Daya by Zendaya shopping, and premium videos and content,” Zendaya wrote on her YouTube channel.

The Disney star teased about her new app in a video wherein she opened by saying “Here I Am!,” giving fans an inside look at her life behind the scenes with friends and family.

There’s no word yet on when the app will be available and whether the “premium” branding of her app means it will come with a price tag.

Zendaya has an estimated 32.7 million Instagram followers.