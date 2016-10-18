Committee report on Bilibid drug trade probe approved

The House Committee on Justice has approved on Tuesday, October 18 the committee report on its investigation into the alleged drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

The committee report contains 17 pages.

It also appeared that the House subcommittee on correctional reforms will also look into the riot inside the Bilibid last September 28, as well as irregularities in the food catering inside the national penitentiary.

On Monday, committee chairman and Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali said the committee will concentrate on determining what legislative proposals to pursue to address corruption, drug trade and other illegal activities at the NBP.

He dismissed calls to recommend suing then justice secretary and now Senator Leila De Lima, who is implicated in the drug trade, because criminal complaints have already been filed against her at the justice department.