Communist Party honors Miriam

Davao City – The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) yesterday joined the thousands of personalities and groups which have paid tribute to the late Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago.

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) Flag and late Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago (MB file)

In a statement, the CPP said Defensor-Santiago was an ally in the party’s rejection of agreements entered into by previous Philippine governments with foreign countries, such as the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) and the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

“Although she approached the matter from her advocacy of constitutionalism, one can gleam a deep sense of patriotism and a profound loathing for the presence of foreign troops on Philippine soil,” the CPP said.

The leftist group, which is currently in the thick of promising peace negotiations with the Philippine government, underscored that the death of Defensor-Santiago “comes at a most unfortunate point in history when the Filipino people’s struggle against the presence of US military troops is at a juncture as the Duterte regime has made a stand to promote an independent foreign policy and oppose US war exercises in the country, a radical shift from seven dacades of servility to US interests.”

“The Filipino people will remember Sen. Santiago for her crusade against corruption. She enjoyed broad support among the people and youth because of her rejection of the rotten politics that pervade the ruling system in the Philippines. She was among the prime legalist in the country,” the party added.

“She would have been a formidable friend in this fight,” CPP emphasized.