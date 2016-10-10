Company requires female staff to kiss boss

A company that sells home brewery machinery in Tongzhou District, Beijing requires its female staff members to kiss their boss each morning, claiming it enhances the corporate culture and unites its staff.

Photo courtesy of People’s Daily | (mb.com.ph)

Over half the company’s staff members are women. They are required to line up between 9:00 and 9:30 each morning to kiss their boss.

Despite reluctance to accept the ceremony, almost all female staff members eventually succumbed to the need to satisfy the boss’ demand and therefore remain in the company. Only two members of staff refused and subsequently resigned.

As for the rationale behind the ceremony, the boss explained that he travels abroad often and has witnessed the practice at a company in the United States. He claims it generated great cohesion within the company whereby the boss and his female staff could bond together “like fish and water.”