Condo-living community is possible

There’s a condominium near the Ortigas Central Business District that offers residents a sense of community, lacking in most high-rises.

Acacia Escalades, which is part of Robinsons Communities portfolio, presents to residents amenities and design features conducive to communal activities.

For one, the center atrium serves as an open space that connects all the floors to the building skylight that is great for neighbourly chit-chat. Residents also feel more connected to the outdoors with views of the garden.

The two L-shaped buildings frame the outdoor amenities at the podium located at the fourth level. The first building is built with 15 stories and 383 units. The second building, made up of 17 stories with 414 units, will be completed by 2020. Unlike other lower-priced developments with more than 50 units per floor, this medium-density residential condominium has at most 35 units per floor that allows for smart growth, more open spaces, and better security.















Acacia Escalades is a sprouting development that is located on the main thoroughfare of Amang Rodriguez Street corner Calle Industria in Pasig City.

Lounge in style in your dressed up one-bedroom unit.

Maximize the space in your studio unit with functional yet stylish furniture.

Relax and play at Acacia Escalades’ outdoor amenities with a picturesque view of the city.

Apart from its outdoor amenities, the landscaped atrium also showcases open spaces that connects floors to the skylight.

Make use of the Dance Studio to come up with your dance routines.

Health buffs do not need a gym membership to make use of the facilities at the Gym & Fitness Area.

Enjoy the convenience of a Robinsons Supermarket right at your doorstep.















The architecture adopted certain local elements such as cross-ventilation in all hallways to facilitate more natural light and cool air. Details from the Filipino ancestral home such as the earthy color scheme, pitched roofs, decorative corbels and transoms, wood veneers, and dramatic landscape photographs lend character to this modern-Filipiniana inspired architectural development.

There are other perks that are out of reach of the average homeowner that one easily gets by choosing Acacia Escalades. The on-site gym, dance studio, children’s playground, and adult and kiddie pools are just a few of the amenities in the development that makes this affordable condo home a price catch. Acacia Escalades also takes pride in having one of the biggest and most scenic landscapes in the Robinsons Communities portfolio, with open spaces dedicated to common areas. Special events can be hosted at a function room, which can comfortably accommodate as much as 100 guests.

Then there’s the convenience of a Robinsons Supermarket, a pizza place, a fast-food, a bank, a pharmacy, and a tea shop on the ground floor. Ring Rob, the country’s only residential digital concierge, can do everything from housekeeping, food delivery, laundry, repairs, taxi service, business center, and interior design fit-out. Buyers are also gifted with the Robinsons VIP Card that gives discounts and shopping privileges with partner establishments.

“At Acacia Escalades, you don’t need to step out of the area because we have a full complement of facilities. We dispel the notion that a condominium is just a box of rooms. Our amenities enable you to make new friends, bond with your family, or simply have fun,” GoBio Robinsons Land Corporation’s Senior Vice President for Robinsons Communities, Residences and Luxuria says.

is located on the main thoroughfare of Amang Rodriguez Street corner Calle Industria, Pasig City. The mixed-use development is composed of two mid-rise buildings, the first of which is ready for occupancy.

Acacia Escalades is built with studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, some of which have balconies. Prices range from P2 million for a 26 sqm studio to P4.4 million for a 59 sqm two bedroom with a balcony. A parking slot can be had for P740,000 to P780,000.

The monthly amortization starts at P6,700 for the typical studio, one of the most affordable in the market.

On value for money, GoBio points out, “Unlike other developments, our spaces are not cramped. They are designed to provide what the buyers need to make their living more efficient.”

Buyers receive basic surface treatments that allow them to customize the walls, ceiling, and flooring according to their preferences.