Copyright: Do it right

Lightroom has a useful utility to add copyright details to your photos, and it comes as a preset that you can use over and over again, so that each time you import a batch of photos your copyright is included, it’s there in the metadata of your photos.

But first, what is copyright? Literally, it means the right to copy and you alone should say who can copy or use your photos. Your photos are your property and the way to safeguard your property is by way of copyright.Copyright is the legal protection extended to the owner of the rights in an original work. You can declare copyright via the metadata of your photos and that is our subject in this article.

Copyright is a long-winded subject, but suffice it to say that if you shot the picture you own the copyright to that picture; you just have to prove that you indeed shot the picture. Ultimately, the incontrovertible proof that you own the picture is your possession of the original photo file with your name in the metadata.

FIG.-1. The metadata presets dialog box, above, is where you enter your name, copyright notice, address, and other contact details that will be included in the metadata of your photos. This is useful as a declaration of copyright, and people interested in your photo may know how to contact you.

So, how do you get your name and other details in the metadata of all your photos? One way to do that is in your camera where you are able to enter your name and other details. The second and the better way is via the metadata preset in Lightroom. Better, because you can make one or several metadata presets and the information that you can enter are more specific and more detailed. You make the metadata presets by accessing the Library module.

In Library, you can go to File > Import Photos and Video, and in the Import Dialog box that pops up, go to Apply During Import > Metadata > New or Edit Presets. Alternatively, in the right panel of the Library you can go to Metadata > Preset > Edit Presets. In either case, the New or EditMetadata Presets dialog box [Fig.-1] appears.

You don’t have to fill out all fields in this Metadata Preset dialog box, you just need to concentrate on two: IPTC Copyright and IPTC Creator. Now, IPTC refers to the International Press Telecommunications Council which defined a set of metadata properties that can be applied to images.

In the IPTC Copyright field, type in your legal name as it appears in your passport or driver’s license, put copyright status as Copyrighted, and feel free to enter the sample text below in the rights usage terms, replacing the name with your own name:

“This image is the property of Chris Malinao and protected under Philippine and International copyright laws. Copying, duplicating, saving as a digital file, printing, publishing in form of media including web, manipulating, transmitting or reproducing without the prior written permission of Chris Malinao is strictly forbidden and would constitute a breach of copyright.”

For Copyright Info URL, you can put your website’s universal resource locator if you have a website, leave blank if none. In the IPTC Creator panel, you can put your artist name or alias if you wish, or your legal name. Remember, in some instances the copyright owner may be some other person or legal entity who commissioned you to do the shoot, but you will still be the creator. And then you can proceed to complete the other details there like your address and other contact details, and you’re done. Give your metadata preset a label in the Preset Name field and click Create. Your preset will now be listed in the metadata presets list and you can simply click on its name each time you want to use it in subsequent imports.

Each time you import a new batch of photos into Lightroom, you click on its name in the Apply During Import > Metadata list in the import dialog box. Your name, address, and other contact details will now be included in the metadata of the photos your imported.

What you have done is declare your copyright to the world and the details are there in the metadata. People who are interested in your photos may be able to contact you from the information in the metadata. We are not talking about watermarks here, which are merely decorations, the metadata included in your photo file carries your copyright. It is there.

Is this absolute protection that your photos cannot be stolen now? No. People who steal will still steal. But you have the protection of your copyright in the metadata of your photos. You have declared your copyright in the metadata preset that is now included in your photos.

You own copyright to photos you made and that is guaranteed by Philippine and international laws. You declare copyright when you include your copyright details in the metadata that goes with your photos, as described in this article.

But if you want, you can perfect your copyright by registering your works with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL.gov.ph). You fill out some forms and pay a nominal fee. This makes your copyright ironclad. You don’t have to prove it because the government already certified it.

In any case, your possession of the original photo files that include your name in metadata is your ultimate proof of ownership. So do copyright right, make your copyright metadata presets in Lightroom.

Chris Malinao teaches Lightroom as workflow software to photography students at the FPPF (Federation of Philippine Photographers Foundation), a nonprofit organization that offers year-round workshops in Basic Photography, Advanced Photography, Wedding Photography, Strobist Lighting, Food Photography, Photoshop, Lightroom, and other specialty photography workshops. For details, please visit www.photoworldmanila.com.