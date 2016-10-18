Cordillera under red alert for Typhoon Lawin

The Cordillera Administrative Region is now under red alert in preparation for typhoon Lawin.

(Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)

All members of the Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CRDRRMC) and local disaster management councils are advised to synchronize with the alert status of the CRDRRMC Operation Center, said Alex Uy, CRDRRMC chairman and regional director of the Office of the Civil Defense-Cordillera.

As part of preparations, all tourism offices and tourist spot management are ordered to control the influx of tourists, especially in caves and mountain ranges.

Mining activities in the region has also been suspended.

Mount Pulag park in Kabayan, Benguet has been ordered closed to trekkers. At the height of typhoon Karen last week, 16 tourists were stranded in the mountain while five others were caught attempting to trek despite the bad weather.

Typhoon Karen left an estimated P1,153,393 worth of damage to high-value crops in Benguet alone.

In Baguio City, Mayor Mauricio Domogan advised residents, especially in areas prone to landslides and sinkholes, to evacuate preemptively if necessary.

The city’s hazard map identifies 14 barangays prone to landslides and sinkholes: