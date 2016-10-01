Court junks motion for dismissal bid of Maguindanao massacre accused

A Quezon City court dismissed the appeal of one of the accused in the Maguindanao massacre case to reconsider its earlier order denying his motion to dismiss the 57 counts of murder charges filed against him.

Photo by Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) Wikimedia Commons

In a two-page order, Assisting Judge Genie Gapas-Agbada of the QC Regional Trial Court Branch 221 junked the motion for reconsideration (MR) of accused PO2 Datu Jerry Mluk Utto due to lack of merit.

Through his counsel Utto filed the MR seeking to reverse the July 21, 2016 order of the court denying his motion to quash the 57 counts of murder charges filed against him.

In his MR, the accused contends that the citations used as basis in denying his motion to quash are not applicable to the instant cases.