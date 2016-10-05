CREBA backs NEDA stand against 2-year land conversion moratorium

The country’s largest real estate group supports the position of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) rejecting the planned imposition of a 2-year moratorium on conversion of agricultural lands for subdivision development and other non-agri uses.

NEDA Director General Ernesto M. Pernia has said that the proposed moratorium is detrimental to the economy and would result in a slow-down in the delivery of housing units, particularly to the millions of homeless poor.

Chamber of Real Estate and Builders’ Associations, Inc. (CREBA) national president Charlie A. V. Gorayeb likewise moved for the reconsideration of the proposal saying that land conversion moratorium alone is “not the cure-all” to failed efforts of past administrations to implement an effective agrarian reform.

Ernesto M. Pernia

“There is no argument that prime agricultural lands must be preserved for food security. But what we need more of is modern farming technology, infrastructure and better government support for farmers,” Gorayeb said.

CREBA fears the moratorium will halt efforts to deliver decent and affordable homes to at least 5.5 million homeless families, affecting as well job generation and tax collection from housing construction activities. Limited space will also allegedly result to urban congestion as tension between agricultural land use and rapid urbanization escalates.

Noel Toti M. Cariño, CREBA national chairman, pointed out that our laws recognize that under certain conditions, some agricultural lands are better reserved for non-agricultural uses, such as when the land ceases to be economically feasible for agri purposes or locality has become highly urbanized and the land will have a greater economic value when used otherwise.

Amidst the widespread alarm, the group pushed anew for Congress to pass the national land use bill to put the country’s economic and physical development in order by setting 4 major categories of land uses for planning purposes – Protection, Production, Settlements, and Infrastructure.

The bill will be discussed at CREBA’s 25th national convention set from October 12-15 in Baguio City as part of its 5-point agenda for housing towards “a home for every Filipino.”

Citing an in-depth CREBA-led study validated by the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA), Gorayeb debunked misconception that the real estate sector is the “culprit” for food shortage resulting from supposed “indiscriminate” or “rampant” conversion of lands.

It showed that agri lands account for some 12.5 million hectares or 42.72 percent of the country’s total hectarage of 29.5 million. Yet, the built-up or developed areas amounted to only 741,353 hectares or just 2.52 percent of the total.

“These data confirm that land conversion and development are not the reasons why the country’s agricultural situation lags behind its neighbors,” said Gorayeb.