Crocodile smile


October 1, 2016
Clergyman Rev. Fr. Kenneth Masong blesses a baby crocodile, along with other animals, during the celebration of the World Animal Day in Zoobic Safari yesterday, officially welcoming the little critters to the Zoomanity Group family. (Jonas Reyes)

