Cruising the metro with the Transcend DrivePro 50

By Brian Joseph Patrick N. Yalung

Dash cameras are one of the advanced devices that some have added to their vehicles, a new solution to capture photos and videos while cruising through roads. Transcend has offered a couple of them and now a new one has landed at the Manila Bulletin Tech Lab, the Transcend DrivePro 50.

One thing worth noting is that Transcend has been on the aggressive as it tries to offer solutions in the image-capturing apart from carving a name for themselves in the mobile storage solution market. So far, they have been offering simple devices that satisfy its directive.

Portable and easy to use

The Transcend DrivePro 50 is as small as they come, something you can easily position on your car’s windshield via the integrated suction mount. Though it lacks the common LCD screens that most dash cams carry, it does make up for it through an app.

Somehow that becomes better since the things you see in front will depend on what you actually see when hooked up via WiFi on your mobile phone, both for Android and iOS. The app will more or less place owners in control of what they see, playback and setup for the Transcend DrivePro 50.

1080p and wide aperture

The Transcend DrivePro 50 is able to capture 1080p 30 fps at 11 Mbps videos that should be more than enough to capture the things in front of you.

It also features a 1.8 aperture and 130 wide angle lens that should cover a wide area of scope, all of which can be stored on the included 16 GB card that comes free upon purchase.

It comes armed with a built-in battery aided by a lengthy wired adapter to make sure video recording progresses smoothly. In the event of cut power, users have a 30-second window before the device totally shuts down.

In relation to the app needed to make it work, the Transcend DrivePro 50 is WiFi ready. This means that with a good connection, folks could even stream from wherever they are at.

Made for the beginners and budget-strapped

Considering that most top of the line dash cams are available in the market, the Transcend DrivePro 50 should do for the ones starting out or people not inclined to spend a fortune on car add-ons. It carries the basic perks, not to mention quality coverage for people who want to capture the things that go around them and capture impromptu events.