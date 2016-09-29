Currencies steady as Yellen confirms Fed eyeing December
Major currencies were steady despite a tentative OPEC deal in Algiers to curb output that sent oil prices up more than 5 percent and strongly boosted stock markets.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s reiteration to Congress that most of the Fed’s policymaking board expect a rate rise by December also failed to move the US currency.
At 2100 GMT the dollar was unchanged from Tuesday at $1.1217 per euro, and a bit higher against the yen at 100.70 yen.
The British pound meanwhile edged higher on the dollar, to $1.3022.
The main beneficiary of the oil price move was producer Canada, whose currency jumped 1.1 percent to Can$1.3089 per US dollar.