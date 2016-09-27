Cysts threaten to pop little boy’s eyes out

Afflicted with acute myglenous leukemia, nine-year-old Rein Reyes has to contend with severe pain that he could only muster two hours of sleep at night. (Courtesy of Marymel Reyes)

A nine-year-old boy in Malabon who suffers from a very rare disease is knocking on the hearts of well-meaning people to help him in his life-threatening battle.

Rein Reyes, of Barangay Potrero, Malabon, has been diagnosed with acute myglenous leukemia. The severity of his disease has kept him awake nights, crying from the pain. Complications have further weakened him and the cysts in his head have almost caused his eyes to literally pop out.

The boy needs financial help since his mother, Marymel, is jobless while his father’s earnings as a tricycle driver hardly make ends meet for their family.

“Napakasakit na wala kang magawa para sa anak mo habang nakikita mo siyang nagdudusa. Umiiyak siya gabi-gabi dahil sa sobrang sakit na nararamdaman niya (It hurts so bad to see my son suffering. He cries every night because of the pain he has to endure),” Marymel told the Manila Bulletin.

It wasn’t long ago when Rein was a jolly school boy, she recalled. Even Rein told the Manila Bulletin that he misses going to school and playing with his friends.

“He’s taking pain relievers in order for him to fall asleep at night… that only lasts about two hours, then, his suffering continues again,” said Marymel in Filipino.

The doctors have told Marymel that her son will likely undergo an operation to remove two cysts that grew near his right and left eyes. Beyond that, there may be a need for chemotherapy, she said.

Speaking in Filipino, Marynel said: “I plead for help; that people with good hearts will help Rein. You may be parents, yourselves, and you’d know how much pain we’re going through.”

Any amount to help assist Rein’s medical needs may be deposited in the account of his grandmother Shirley V. Vacano: Banco de Oro Account No. 002090184392 or contact Marymel through her Cellphone No. 09422397678.