D5STUDIO reinforces its vision of being a “digital first” business

Living up to its promise of being a multi-platform, multi-discipline, and multi-channel creation network, D5STUDIO has, within a year’s time, successfully transformed into a digital powerhouse that offers not just original content but a full suite of services that lives up to the “digital-first’ vision of MVP Group chairman Manny V. Pangilinan.

In addition to its original entertainment content available on http://www.d5.studio, the former DIGITAL5 has also been providing online support and creating content for other brands of the MVP Group that include PLDT and SMART.

In helping transform PLDT and SMART from communication service providers boasting of state-of-the-art technologies into brands that are more consumer-oriented and lifestyle-centric, D5STUDIO has become a key player to the strategic rebranding of the two companies that also reflect its three-year massive digital transformation.

Another company belonging to the MVP Group that has made the successful shift into the digital sphere is SPORTS5. Thanks in large part to D5STUDIO, SPORTS5 has been transformed from a purely linear channel, it has now provided an omni-channel experience for every sports fan. SPORTS5’s digital video content has garnered over 100 million views, and has raked in almost one billion minutes in watch time.

A more sterling example of D5STUDIO’s capabilities was showcased when its team that included journalists recently participated and won the “Crisis Reporting” competition of The Philippines Editors Lab which was part of the 5th season of GEN’s Editors Lab program.

Given the task of developing a news app prototype that can help journalists when disasters strike, the D5STUDIO team struck gold with “Under Pressure,” a website that focuses on preparing news reporters for reporting on both natural and man-made disasters.

As a result of its win, the winning D5STUDIO team will represent the Philippines at the Editors Lab Final in Vienna, Austria in June 2017, where it will compete with media networks from other countries.

If D5STUDIO can do wonders for companies belonging to the MVP Group, imagine what wonders it can also do for other forward-looking businesses that aims to go digital and not get left behind by their competitors.