DA 11 expects higher cacao budget in 2017

DAVAO CITY — An official from the Department of Agriculture (DA) is optimistic that there will be an increase in the cacao budget for 2017.

Jennifer Remoquillo, DA 11-Bureau of Plant Industry director, said they are seeking the approval of Congress for the 2017 cacao budget.

MB FILE – New logo of the Department of Agriculture of the Philippines. | Photo courtesy of commons.wikimedia.org (mb.com.ph)

“We are hoping for the increase but I cannot give you the amount since we are still waiting for its approval,” Remoquillo said.

She added that DA allocated a total of PHP531 million for cacao this year and about PHP200 million was allocated in Davao Region.

For the Cacao Double-Up program, PHP147 million will be utilized for the planting materials which will be distributed in various parts of the region. It is also expected to cover 14,000 hectares for expansion.

The program is designed to double up and even surpass the country’s current cacao production wherein it is targeted to contribute about 100,000 MT annually by 2022.

Meanwhile, DA 11 OIC-Regional Director Ricardo M. Oñate, said DA has poured in high investments for the country’s cacao industry to take advantage on the opportunities at hand and make the growth more inclusive.

He also underscored the interventions given by the department to the region such as the production support of which seven million cacao seedlings had been distributed for its cacao expansion program and the enhancement of cacao post-harvest and processing facilities such as solar dryers, fermentation facilities, and processing centers.

“We in the DA could only do so much, we need the support and collaboration of our partners from the local government units to ensure that majority of our smallholders farmers are engaged in our program,” Oñate said during his speech in the Kakao Konek 2016 forum, which opened here on Thursday.

He also added, “we in the DA will always be behind your efforts to realize our shared-vision for the country’s cacao industry. Together, let us make cacao as the beans of change that will provide better income and generate more jobs.”