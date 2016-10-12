DA, DOH oppose transfer of jurisdiction over processed meat

The Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Health (DOH) is asking President Rodrigo Duterte to postpone the transfer of jurisdiction over processed meat products from the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The DA and DOH drafted an Executive Order (EO) that will temporary hold in abeyance the implementation of the President’s order for DA’s NMIS to transfer its jurisdiction over meat products to FDA, which is under the DOH.

Beata Humilda O. Obsioma, Officer-in-Charge of NMIS, said the transfer of the jurisdiction from NMIS to FDA happened two months ago.

“The President needs to sign the EO to transfer again the Authority of Processing to NMIS because according to PAMPI [Philippine Association of Meat Processors, Inc.], FDA lacks manpower so the processing takes so long,” Obsioma said in an interview with reporters on Wednesday. According to her, NMIS is ready if ever the EO will be signed by the President and that the jurisdiction over meat products will be returned to them.

In the meantime, NMIS Chief Meat Control Officer Elizabeth Callanta assured that there will be enough supply of pork, chicken, and beef for this year’s Christmas season.

“One of the functions of DA is to make sure that we have enough supply of meat. For Christmas season, as early as August, producers have already started processing ham and sausages,” Callanta said.

She also said the country already has a lot of “importation requests” for meat but this will be done through business-to-business transactions.