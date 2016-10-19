Damages caused by ‘Karen’ now at P247M; nine roads remain closed

The amount of damages caused by Typhoon Karen to structures has reached nearly P247 million, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Wednesday.

MB FILE – A large barge boat with heavy equipment was swept by strong gale and current due to typhoon ‘Karen’ along the shore in Barangay Poro, San Fernando City, La Union Sunday (Oct. 16, 2016). (Photo by: ERWIN BELEO) | mb.com.phYHP

The report added that ‘Karen’ caused P178.8 million worth of damages in Cagayan Valley, P48.7 million in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), P15 million in Central Luzon, and P4.4 million in the Bicol region.

DPWH said a total of nine road sections in CAR, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon are still not passable due to washed-out detour road and bridge approach, landslides, soil collapse, fallen rocks, trees, and utility posts, and flooding.

In its report, DPWH said closed road sections in CAR are the Kiangan-Tinoc-Buguias Boundary Road in Numbukul, Kiangan, and the Banaue-Mayoyao-Alfonso Lista-Isabela Boundary Road, Poblacion, Mapawoy, Mayoyao, in the province of Ifugao; and the Balbalan-Pinukpuk Road, Taga Section and Lubuangan-Batong Buhay Road, Barangay Ag-agama in Kalinga.

In Cagayan Valley, two roads are closed due to rockslides and flooding, namely, the Basco-Mahatao-Ivana-Uyugan-Imnajbu Road in Batanes, and the Cabagan-Sta. Maria overflow bridge in Sta. Maria, Isabela.

Meanwhile, roads in Central Luzon which remain closed to traffic are the Dinadiawan-Madela Road, and Nueva Ecija Aurora Road in Aurora and Nueva Ecija-Aurora Road, Labi Bridge, Barangay Labi, Bongabon, Nueva Ecija.

DPWH said it has already mobilized maintenance teams with equipment to clear affected sections as it continuously monitors road situations. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)