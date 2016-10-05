 Danger zone | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Danger zone


October 5, 2016

Barangay Parian in Cebu City is one of the communities where dengue is prevalent. The warning signs were posted by the city health department. (Juan Carlo de Vela/ Manila Bulletin)

