Daniel Radcliffe on Trump comparison to Voldemort

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe weighs in on J.K. Rowling’s comparison of presidential nominee Donald Trump to Voldemort, the antagonist in the famous Harry Potter series.

FILE – In this file photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2014, British actor Daniel Radcliffe reacts, as he arrives on the red carpet for the UK premiere of What If, at the Odeon West End in central London. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

In an interview with Sky News, Radcliffe says that Donald Trump “might not be as ideologically pure as Voldemort”.

He further explains: Trump is more of an “opportunist”.

“My thing on Trump is that he feels like more of an opportunist, like I don’t know how much of this he’s saying he actually, really, really believes”, says Radcliffe.

Last December, best-selling author J.K. Rowling posted a tweet, saying that Trump is worse than Voldemort, after he introduced a policy for a ‘complete shutdown’ Muslim migrants in the United States.

How horrible. Voldemort was nowhere near as bad. https://t.co/hFO0XmOpPH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 8, 2015

The actor adds that Rowling’s comparison is ‘certainly not without its merits’.

Radcliffe had previously met Trump as a child, and gave him some advice on his first live television interview.

Trump said to him, “You just tell them you met Mr. Trump.”