Davao blast suspects told to submit reply

The three arrested suspects in the Davao night market blast last September 2 have been subpoenaed to submit their testimonies about their part in the incident.



(Mark Balmores/Manila Bulletin) DAVAO BOMBING SUSPECTS — (From left) Wendel Apostol Facturan, Musali Mustapha and TJ Tagadaya Macabalang, all suspects in the deadly bombing in Davao City last month, are lined up during a press briefing Friday at the Armed Forces headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City. The military says the three belong to the Maute terrorist group.(Mark Balmores/Manila Bulletin)

Prosecutor Jay Karel Sanchez of the Davao City Prosecutor’s Office said the respondents—TJ Tagadaya Macabang, Wendell Facturan and Musali Mustapha—are given 10 days from the receipt of the subpoenas to file their counter-affidavits.

“In order to afford these three named respondents their constitutional rights to due process, and of course, statutory rights to preliminary investigation, the panel has already sent subpeonas to these three individuals to afford them of their right to submit their counter-affidavits. The panel will be waiting for these counter-affidavits before we can finally resolve the case,” she said.

She said they expect the panel to complete the resolution by middle of next month.

“The resolution will indicate whether the case will be filed against these individuals and what case will be filed. The panel will assess if these individuals are responsible for the bombing,” she said.

On Friday, the Crime Investigation and Detection Group submitted their supplemental evidence against Macabang, Facturan and Mustapha, alleged members of the Maute Group who were arrested in a checkpoint on October 4 in Cotabato City.

They were primarily blamed for the blast at the Roxas night market in Davao City, where 15 people were killed and 69 others were wounded.

(Antonio L. Colina IV)