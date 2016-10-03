Davao City recovers from impact of Roxas night market explosion

DAVAO CITY — After the deadly explosion at the Roxas night market last month, Davao City has quickly recovered from the negative impact of incident indicated by the flock of people attending events in the city.

Thanks to its strength in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) sector, says the Department of Tourism (DoT) regional office in Davao.

Like clockwork, vendors open their stalls at 6 p.m. at the night market on Roxas Avenue in Davao City with the resolve to move on with their lives after the deadly September 2 bombing that claimed the lives of 15 people and left scores others wounded. (Keith Bacongco / Manila bulletin)

“MICE has helped Davao City recover after the Roxas bombing incident,” DoT-Davao Regional Director Roberto Alabado said in an interview Sunday.

Alabado said several big events slated immediately after the bombing incident pushed through sending positive signals to investors and tourists alike.

“The different local and international MICE events that did not cancel despite the bombing showed the world that it is business as usual in the city,” he said.

The 7th PhilConstruct Mindanao 2016, so far the biggest building and construction exposition in the region in the past six years, pushed through barely a week after the bombing,

Engr. Ramon F. Allado, Event Chairman for 7th PhilConstruct Mindanao, said the exhibitors were not cowed at all by the bombing considering that this year’s exhibit had 500 exhibitors.

“Yes, we are aware of that incident but we still joined the show because we know it is safe in Davao,” Kenneth Yeo, Business Development Executive of Le-Gardien (S) Pte Ltd, said.

Le Gardien is a company that provides energy-efficient architectural glass, aluminium composite panels and similar products and which counts among its completed projects the Ayala Land Premier Park Terraces, Food Axis Singapore and Moveick Siam Hotel Pattata among others.

Another event that pushed through last month is the Kakao Konek 2016: Asia Pacific Cocoa Conference which was attended by more or less a thousand participants and five resource speakers from the international community.

The 22nd Annual Mining Symposium of New Mining Engineers and the Davao Agricultural Trade Fair also pushed through last month.