Davao retirees get P20,000 cash gift from Mayor Sara

Davao City – Mayor Sara Z. Duterte has awarded 69 model retirees with an additional P20,000-cash incentive, aside from their retirement benefits for city employees, the City Information Office reported.

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte

Duterte approved the additional P20,000-incentive for all the retirees, some of whom have served the city for 44 years, during a program held for them Monday morning at the Grand Menseng hotel.

The cash incentive was on top of the P20,000 cash given to those who served the city for a maximum of 40 years, P15,000 for those who served for at least 30 years, P10,000 for those who served at least 20 years, and P5,000 for those who served at least 10 years.

In a message read by the Mayor Inday Sara’s Chief of Staff, lawyer Raul Nadela, Jr, it was emphasized that the city government has become a “fine, well-oiled machine” because of the 69 retirees’ contribution of “time, talents, and energy devoted to the performance of their respective tasks.”

Before the Grand Menseng program, the model retirees were also recognized by the employees of the Davao City LGU in a short program in front of the City Hall.